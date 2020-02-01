Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget proposes wide-ranging facilitation measures in direct tax regime

The Union Budget 2020-21 has proposed a new scheme called 'Vivad Se Vishwas' (no dispute but trust) which aims at reducing litigations in the direct taxes payments.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 16:00 IST
Budget proposes wide-ranging facilitation measures in direct tax regime
The initiatives are aimed at reducing tax litigations. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Budget 2020-21 has proposed a new scheme called 'Vivad Se Vishwas' (no dispute but trust) which aims at reducing litigations in the direct taxes payments. "Taxpayers in whose cases appeals are pending at any level can benefit from this scheme," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget proposals.

Under the scheme, a taxpayer will be required to pay only the amount of disputed taxes and will get a complete waiver of interest and penalty provided the person pays by March 31. Those who avail this scheme after March 31 will have to pay some additional amount. The scheme will remain open till June 30. "I hope that taxpayers will make use of this opportunity to get relief from vexatious litigation process, said Sitharaman.

There are 4.83 lakh direct tax cases pending in various appellate forums -- Commissioner (Appeals), Income Tax Appellate Tribunals, High Courts and the Supreme Court. Referring to several measures taken to reduce tax litigations, Sitharaman said that in the last Budget, Sabka Vishwas Scheme was brought in to reduce litigation in indirect taxes. It resulted in settling over 1.89 lakh cases, she said.

To impart greater efficiency, transparency and accountability to the assessment process, a new faceless assessment scheme has already been introduced. the Finance Minister said the Income Tax Act will be amended to enable faceless appeal on the lines of faceless assessment. Besides, a system will be introduced under which permanent account number (PAN) will be instantly allotted online on the basis of Aadhaar without any requirement for filing a detailed application form. In the last Budget, the interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar was introduced.

The Budget has also proposed to amend provisions of the Income Tax Act to mandate the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to adopt a taxpayers' charter. Sitharaman said any tax system requires trust between taxpayers and the administration. This will be possible only when a taxpayer's rights are clearly enumerated.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Captains of industry welcome Budget, make suggestions

Captains of industry welcome Budget, make suggestions Coimbatore, Feb 1 PTI Captains of various sectors of industry on Saturday welcomed the Union budget and provided suggestions to the Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. Preside...

NIRVIK scheme to provide high insurance cover for exporters: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Nirvik Niryat Rin Vikas Yojana scheme to provide enhanced insurance cover and reduce premiums for small exporters. To achieve higher export credit disbursement, a new scheme NIRVIK i...

Nirbhaya gangrape case will go down in history of India where convicts of heinous crime are trying patience of country: Centre to Delhi HC.

Nirbhaya gangrape case will go down in history of India where convicts of heinous crime are trying patience of country Centre to Delhi HC....

Budget's push for clean air: Old thermal power plants to shut

Old coal-fired power plants not meeting emission norms will be closed and their land put to alternative use, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday as she provided Rs 4,400 crore in her Budget for measures to ensure clean air....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020