2 drown in Bawana canal in Delhi

Two men in their 20s drowned in a canal in outer Delhi's Bawana area, officials said on Saturday. The victims have been identified as Raj Kumar (24) and Shiv Kumar (21), they said.

According to a senior fire official, they received information about the incident near Khera Pul in Bawana canal on Friday night. The fire department, accompanied by the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority and Boat Club, started the rescue operation around 12.40 am on Saturday but the bodies could not be traced, the fire department said.

Due to night hours, the search operation was stopped. It was resumed around 10.30 am. The bodies were fished out in the noon and handed over to the police, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.