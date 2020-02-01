NEWS HIGHLIGHTS-WESTERN REGION AT 1700 HRS

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 hrs. BOM1 MH-CORONAVIRUS-NARAVANE Coronavirus global threat, Army doing its job to contain spread: Naravane Pune, Feb 1 (PTI) Army chief General Manoj Naravane on Saturday said the Army is playing its part in containing the novel Coronavirus epidemic which has achieved "global proportions" and become a "major threat" to the world.

BOM2 BUD-MAHA-PARTIES Budget most disappointing for Mumbai, Maha: Congress Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Saturday termed as "disappointing" the Union budget, which they said didn't offer much to the "highest tax-payers" Maharashtra and Mumbai. BOM3 GA-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: Two Europeans quarantined in Goa Panaji, Feb 1 (PTI) Two persons from Europe, who arrived in Goa from China, have been kept in an isolation ward at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, officials said.

BOM4 MH-BUD-CM Budget does injustice to Maharashtra, Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray Mahabaleshwar, Feb 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday alleged that the Union budget gives "step-motherly" treatment to the state and does not do justice to Mumbai..

