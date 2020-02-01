Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre allocates Rs 4,400 cr to encourage states formulating plans for clean air

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 18:34 IST
Centre allocates Rs 4,400 cr to encourage states formulating plans for clean air
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting budget at the Parliament on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concern over air pollution in large cities, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced an allocation of Rs 4,400 crore to encourage states to formulate plans to ensure clean air in cities that have a population of above one million. While presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said, "In large cities having population above one million, clean air is a matter of concern. The government proposes to encourage such states that are formulating and implementing plans for ensuring cleaner air in cities above one million.

"Parameters for the incentives would be notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate change. Allocation for this purpose is Rs 4,400 crore for 2020-21," she said. She also proposed to shut down existing thermal power plants with high carbon emissions.

"There are thermal power plants that are old and their carbon emission levels are high. For such power plants, we propose that utilities running them would be advised to close them if their emission is above the pre-set norms. The land so vacated can be put to alternative use," she said. The minister highlighted the measures taken by the prime minister in the last one year for climate change adaptation and disaster-resilient infrastructure to help achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"In September 2019, the prime minister has launched the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) with its Secretariat in Delhi. This global partnership is the second such international initiative after the launch of the International Solar Alliance in 2015. "This global partnership will help in addressing a number of SDGs, as also the aims of the Sendai framework. It will enhance climate change adaptation with a focus on disaster-resilient infrastructure," she said.

She further said India submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution, under the Paris Agreement in 2015 on a 'best effort' basis, keeping in mind the development imperative of the country. "Its implementation effectively begins on January 1, 2021. Our commitments as action will be executed in various sectors by the Departments/Ministries concerned through the normal budgeting process," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

NDA constituents in TN welcome Union Budget; Oppn slams it

NDA constituents in TN welcome Union Budget Oppn slams it Chennai, Feb 1 PTI NDA constituents in Tamil Nadu, including the AIADMK on Saturday welcomed the Union budget, but the opposition, led by the DMK, lashed out at its various prop...

Govt earmarks Rs 4,400 cr for clean air, massive hike from last year

Underlining its increased focus on air quality improvement, the central government has earmarked a whopping Rs 4,400 crore for FY 2020-21 for cleaner air, a massive hike from the last Budgetary allocation of Rs 460 crore. The announcement w...

Adarsh, Shreya notch up double wins at National Shooting trials

Haryanas Adarsh Singh and Madhya Pradeshs Shreya Agrawal won double titles at the ongoing national Shooting trials for rifle and pistol disciplines here on Saturday. While Adarsh won both the mens and junior mens 25m rapid fire pistol T1 tr...

Budget has betrayed people's aspirations, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the budget saying it has betrayed the aspirations of the people of Delhi. At a press conference, Sisodia said, This budget has betrayed the aspirations of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020