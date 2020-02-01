Left Menu
Development News Edition

Data Centre Parks policy soon for private firms to leverage power of data

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 on Saturday, made proposals for leveraging data including a policy to enable private sector in building the Data Centre Parks throughout the countries, thus enabling firms to incorporate in every step of their value chains.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 18:58 IST
Data Centre Parks policy soon for private firms to leverage power of data
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech in the Parliament on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 on Saturday, made proposals for leveraging data including a policy to enable private sector in building the Data Centre Parks throughout the countries, thus enabling firms to incorporate in every step of their value chains. Highlighting the importance of 'data as the new oil', Sitharaman stated that Analytics, Fintech and IoT are changing the way we deal with our lives.

She proposed several measures to take advantage of this power of data which include linking 100,000 Gram Panchayats this year with Fibre to the Home (FTTH) connections through Bharatnet. This will fulfil the vision of providing digital connectivity to all 'public institutions' like Anganwadis, health and wellness centres, government schools, etc., at the Gram Panchayat level. It is proposed to provide Rs 6000 crore to Bharatnet programme in 2020-21, the minister said. Emphasising on the disruptive innovations of the 'New Economy' like Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed further measures by the Government to take advantage of these new technologies.

The Finance Minister observed that technologies like AI, Internet-of-Things (IoT), 3D printing, drones, DNA data storage, quantum computing, etc., are re-writing the world economic order. She noted that India has already embraced new paradigms such as the sharing economy with aggregator platforms displacing conventional businesses. The Minister added that the Government has also harnessed these new technologies to enable direct benefit transfers and financial inclusion on a scale never imagined before.

With a view to expanding the base for knowledge-driven enterprises, the Finance Minister underscored the importance of intellectual property creation and protection. In this regard, she proposed several measures to benefit start-ups. To promote a digital platform that would facilitate seamless application and capture of IPRs. A Centre is also proposed to be established in an Institute of Eminence for working on innovation in the field of Intellectual Property.

Knowledge Translation Clusters to be set up across different technology sectors including new and emerging areas. Technology Clusters, with test beds and small scale manufacturing facilities for designing, fabrication and validation of proof of concept to be established.

Two National-level Science Schemes are to be initiated to create a comprehensive database of mapping India's genetic landscape, given its criticality for next-generation medicine, agriculture and biodiversity management. It is also proposed to provide early life funding, including a seed fund, to support ideation and development of early-stage Start-ups.

The Finance Minister also noted that quantum technology is opening up new frontiers in computing, communications, cybersecurity with wide-spread applications. She pointed out that a lot of commercial applications are expected to emerge from theoretical constructs developing in this area. Thus, the Minister proposed to provide an outlay of Rs. 8000 crore over a period of five years for the National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

NDA constituents in TN welcome Union Budget; Oppn slams it

NDA constituents in TN welcome Union Budget Oppn slams it Chennai, Feb 1 PTI NDA constituents in Tamil Nadu, including the AIADMK on Saturday welcomed the Union budget, but the opposition, led by the DMK, lashed out at its various prop...

Govt earmarks Rs 4,400 cr for clean air, massive hike from last year

Underlining its increased focus on air quality improvement, the central government has earmarked a whopping Rs 4,400 crore for FY 2020-21 for cleaner air, a massive hike from the last Budgetary allocation of Rs 460 crore. The announcement w...

Adarsh, Shreya notch up double wins at National Shooting trials

Haryanas Adarsh Singh and Madhya Pradeshs Shreya Agrawal won double titles at the ongoing national Shooting trials for rifle and pistol disciplines here on Saturday. While Adarsh won both the mens and junior mens 25m rapid fire pistol T1 tr...

Budget has betrayed people's aspirations, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the budget saying it has betrayed the aspirations of the people of Delhi. At a press conference, Sisodia said, This budget has betrayed the aspirations of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020