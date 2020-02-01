CPI(M) terms Union Budget disappointing for people of J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the CPI(M) on Saturday termed the Union Budget "disappointing" for the people of the Union territory, saying it lacks any concrete plan to revive various sectors, including tourism, which were hit hard after the revocation of the special status of the erstwhile state in August last year. "There is no policy statement in the Budget. We need something specific in the Budget and unfortunately, it is the most disappointing Budget for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," senior CPI(M) leader and former legislator M Y Tarigami said in a statement here.

The Centre has allocated Rs 30,757 crore for the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Budget 2020-21 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. "They have been talking about development as if earlier there was no development. The allocation and the mention in the Budget itself does not say anything about that mission development which the BJP has promised to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Tarigami said.

He said whole businesses have been shattered in Kashmir in the last five months. "There has been no mention in reviving the business and to assist those who are working in this area in anyway. There is no concrete plan," Tarigami said.

"Not only the fruit, but the fruit bearing trees got destroyed in snowfall. There is no mention of that or any sort of expression to compensate this sector," he added. Tarigami said the farming community and growers need to be assisted in this hour of "deep crisis" to revive the agricultural sector. Even in Jammu, rains caused devastation and resulted in huge losses of crops.

He said there was no mention of road and railway connectivity. "How many decades will it take further to connect Kashmir with rest of the country by a dependable road or rail link," Tarigami asked. He said the Centre has failed to speed up work on the problematic Ramban-Ramsu axis on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which frequently needs to be closed due to landslides.

"The highway and railway line project should have been given a priority since the BJP-led government came to power in 2014," the CPI(M) leader said. He said the Centre was talking about large scale investment but no one was going to invest when there is no electricity.

"There is no electricity and the people are living in a pathetic condition. They are talking about investment but without electricity who will invest here as even for running a shop, you need an electricity connection," Tarigami said. He added that providing employment to the youth has become a chronic issue at the national level and much more so in Jammu and Kashmir because there is no industry in the Union Territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.