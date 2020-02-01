Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adityanath being 'insensitive' towards farmers losing crops to stray cattle: UP Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 20:37 IST
Adityanath being 'insensitive' towards farmers losing crops to stray cattle: UP Cong

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of being "insensitive" towards farmers whose crops are destroyed by stray cattle. Claiming that one such farmer in Agra committed suicide after losing his crop to bovines, the Congress said that the BJP government was not bothered about finding a solution to the grave problem.

"Yogi government is directly responsible for the problem of stray cattle. It is not serious towards finding a solution to this problem. This government which is trying to gain political mileage in the name of cow is not thinking on how to use the cattle for the benefit of farmers," UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said in a statement. Alleging that special cess imposed on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer to fund stray cow shelter homes, grazing grounds and other cattle protection-related activities have fallen prey to corruption, Lallu said pressure is being exerted on officials to use development fund for upkeep of cow shelters.

"This is the height of insensitivity and apathy," he said. The UPCC president claimed that a farmer Rajesh Kushwaha in Bah area of Agra committed suicide after stray cattle destroyed his crop and said farmers are facing immense hardships because of the wrong policies of the BJP government.

Lallu who also met the family of Kushwaha on Friday asked the chief minister to fix responsibility for his suicide and demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. The UPCC president asked Adityanath to compensate farmers after assessing the losses caused to their crops by stray cattle as well as give allowance to the farmers who are guarding their fields from the animals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Gas grid to be expanded to 27,000 km, pricing reforms in offing

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday laid down plans for expansion of national natural gas pipeline network to 27,000 km from the present 16,200 km and pricing reforms as the government looks at boosting the use of environment-fr...

Coronavirus: 324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan, admitted to ITBP, Army facilities

As many as 324 Indians, evacuated from Chinas Wuhan city, on Saturday reached here on board Air Indias jumbo B747 aircraft and were admitted at the two quarantine facilities set up by the Army and the ITBP, though none of them have tested p...

FDI in education bad idea, will lead to westernisation: RSS-affiliate SJM

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM on Saturday opposed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans budget announcement that the government will encourage FDI in education, saying it is a bad idea and will lead to westernization of education. ...

There's risk attached but I like smaller squad: Quique Setien

Barcelona manager Quique Setien said he likes smaller squad despite agreeing that there is risk attached to it. What hurts me, and always had done, is picking teams and having to leave players out. I like to have fewer players. That way, ev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020