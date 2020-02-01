13 detained for illegally transporting cattle in Assam

Thirteen persons were apprehended here on Saturday for illegally transporting cattle.

"Police party led by Additional SP (HQ) Nagaon seized six illegal cattle trucks, a car, along with 151 cattle and apprehended 13 persons near Nagaon Town," said Assam police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

