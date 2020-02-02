Left Menu
Budget directionless has no plans to address unemployment: Sachin Pilot

"It is beyond understanding that how will investment take place when the government has limited resources and investors are facing an economic slump," the Rajasthan deputy chief minister said. Image Credit: IANS

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday termed the budget "directionless" and said it lacked a roadmap to address unemployment. He also claimed that the Centre's revenue is constantly going down and asked how it will arrange for funds in such a situation.

"It is beyond understanding that how will investment take place when the government has limited resources and investors are facing an economic slump," the Rajasthan deputy chief minister said. The pilot said that the budget was disappointing and there was no plan or roadmap to address the issue of unemployment.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had tweeted: "Budget speech lacked any substance to solve the present economic crisis. It was simply jugglery of words without any focus on providing relief to common people or to industries." "The problems of banking sector have not been dealt with properly. Budget certainly has no focus on growth," he said, adding that it has turned out to be "very disappointing" State Health minister Raghu Sharma said the budget lacked a roadmap to revive the economy.

"The economy is sinking but no roadmap to revive it was present (in the budget). No important provision was made for the health sector also. Unemployment in the country is at its peak, inflation is on the rise and industries are suffering, but no significant announcement was made," he said. The BJP welcomed the budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it was balanced and inclusive.

"Changes in Income Tax slabs are a big relief for the middle class. Every section has been covered. Budget provisions for the welfare of all sections and sectors, including education, health, infrastructure development, tribals, senior citizens, have been made," BJP state president Satish Poonia said. He said that despite economic challenges, efforts for economic reforms were being made by the Modi government.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the budget will accelerate economic growth and it is dedicated to the upliftment of all sections. Former education minister Vasudev Devnani said that the budget was dedicated to education, health, agriculture, and public welfare schemes. "It will also strengthen the economy," he said.

