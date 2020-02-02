IYC workers enact play to protest against Budget Session
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Saturday enacted a play to protest against the Budget Session of Parliament.
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Saturday enacted a play to protest against the Budget Session of Parliament. In the play, the workers tried to show through a game that the Union Ministers are playing with the economy.
They also wore masks with faces of Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others. "They (BJP) are running the government as if they are playing marbles," one of the protestors said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
