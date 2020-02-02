7 Maldivians onboard second special Air India flight from Wuhan

A second special Air India flight that took off from the novel coronavirus hit Chinese city of Wuhan with 323 Indian citizens on board for New Delhi on Sunday also has 7 Maldivians onboard. Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Sahid posted on his official Twitter handle: "7 Maldivians in Wuhan are on their way to Delhi on a special Air India flight. Upon arrival they will be housed in Delhi for a period of quarantine. Deep gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and EM Dr S Jaishankar. Special thanks to Ambassadors Vikram Misri and Sunjay Sudhir and their teams."

This is the second Air India flight which has been sent to evacuate Indians from Wuhan. On Saturday morning, an Air India special flight carrying 324 Indians -- who were evacuated from Wuhan -- landed in the national capital.

The death toll in China due to the deadly virus has gone up to 304 today, according to reports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.