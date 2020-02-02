Indo-Bangla joint military exercise from Feb 3 in Meghalaya

The Indian Army and its Bangladesh counterpart will hold a two-week-long joint military exercise in Meghalaya from February 3, a Defence official said here. The exercise, termed 'Sampriti-IX', to be held at Umroi till February 16, will stress particularly on counter-terrorist operations, the official said.

The exercise is part of the ongoing Indo-Bangladesh defence cooperation. This will be the ninth edition of the joint endeavour hosted alternately between the two countries.

During the joint exercise, a command post exercise (CPX) and a field training exercise (FTX) will be conducted, the official said. For the CPX and the FTX, a scenario where both countries are working together in a counter-terrorism environment will be simulated under the UN Charter.

The FTX curriculum is progressively planned where the participants will get familiar with each others organisational structure and tactical drills. Subsequently, a joint tactical exercise will be conducted during which battle drills of both the armies will be practised.

The training will culminate with a final validation exercise in which troops of both armies will jointly practice a counter-terrorist operation in a controlled and simulated environment, the official said. In addition to understanding each other at tactical level, greater cultural understanding will be emphasized to strengthen military trust and cooperation between the two nations, the official added..

