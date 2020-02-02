Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will improve health parameters of UP to match national average, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government's aim is to help economically vulnerable people of his state who are in need of healthcare facilities so that the health parameters can be brought at par with the national average.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 16:32 IST
Will improve health parameters of UP to match national average, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration function of 'Chief Minister Arogya Yojana' fair here at Naugad.. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government's aim is to help economically vulnerable people of his state who are in need of healthcare facilities so that the health parameters can be brought at par with the national average. As part of the Health Awareness programme in the state, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the inauguration function of 'Chief Minister's Arogya Yojana' fair here at Naugad.

"Chief Minister Arogya Yojana, which is world's largest collective scheme, we are starting in more 4200 primary health centers across the state," said the UP Chief Minister during an address at the state health fair. "In the 4200 primary health centers there will be a team of a very competent set of Doctors, with members from State health Department, from AIIMS and other self-help organizations to cater to the needs of the patients," he added.

He also said that every citizen deserves to be healthy and it is the responsibility of the government to provide the health facilities to the people. "Previously the health facilities were limited to the district hospitals and medical colleges. The primary health centers were not within the reach of the people," he added.

He further said that golden health cards will be provided at the fair under Ayushman Bharat and Arogya Swasthya Yojana. "With the assistance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are going to make medical college in the six districts, including Chandauli and Sonbhadra," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Russia questions feasibility of U.S. peace plan for Middle East

A Middle East peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump contravenes several United Nations resolutions, Russian news agencies cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Sunday, questioning the plans feasibility.The Palestinian Authori...

Indian shooting team is best in world: Anjum Moudgil

World Championships silver medallist Anjum Moudgil is expecting a good performance from the Indian shooting team, which she calls the best in the world, at Tokyo Olympics. When asked about the expectations from the team in Tokyo, the 26-yea...

Raja asks secular, democratic forces to oust BJP from power

Communist Party of India CPI national secretary on Sunday called upon secular and democratic forces of the country to join hands to oust the BJP from power accusing it of trying to polarise the society on religious lines by bringing the Cit...

China intensifies efforts to combat coronavirus as death toll rises to 305

China on Sunday resorted to more drastic measures like isolating coronavirus patients to designated areas and restricting the movement of residents in regions hit by the rapidly spreading virus that has killed 305 people and infected over 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020