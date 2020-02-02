Will improve health parameters of UP to match national average, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government's aim is to help economically vulnerable people of his state who are in need of healthcare facilities so that the health parameters can be brought at par with the national average. As part of the Health Awareness programme in the state, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the inauguration function of 'Chief Minister's Arogya Yojana' fair here at Naugad.

"Chief Minister Arogya Yojana, which is world's largest collective scheme, we are starting in more 4200 primary health centers across the state," said the UP Chief Minister during an address at the state health fair. "In the 4200 primary health centers there will be a team of a very competent set of Doctors, with members from State health Department, from AIIMS and other self-help organizations to cater to the needs of the patients," he added.

He also said that every citizen deserves to be healthy and it is the responsibility of the government to provide the health facilities to the people. "Previously the health facilities were limited to the district hospitals and medical colleges. The primary health centers were not within the reach of the people," he added.

He further said that golden health cards will be provided at the fair under Ayushman Bharat and Arogya Swasthya Yojana. "With the assistance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are going to make medical college in the six districts, including Chandauli and Sonbhadra," he added. (ANI)

