FIR against Uttar Pradesh BSP MLA for alleged sexual harassment

An FIR has been registered in Lucknow against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Mubarakpur, Shah Alam, here on Sunday.

The FIR has been registered in city's Gomti Nagar police station against Alam alias Guddu Jamali for allegedly sexually harassing and threatening to kill a woman. The police are further investigating the matter. (ANI)

