Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of Lucknow, four police personnel suspended

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 19:45 IST
Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of Lucknow, four police personnel suspended
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A leader of a right-wing Hindu outfit was shot dead on Sunday while he was out on a morning to walk, barely a couple of kilometers away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in the heart of the state capital.

Saffron-clad Ranjeet Bachchan, 40, who had founded the Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, was shot in the head and his cousin Aditya Srivastava injured in the attack by an unidentified assailant who also snatched their mobile phones, according to Joint Commissioner of Police Naveen Arora. The attacker had covered himself in a shawl and was on foot, police said quoting eyewitnesses.

Four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for alleged laxity and a case has been registered at Hazratganj police station here in connection with the incident which occurred near the Collectorate building, days after Lucknow came under the police commissioner system with an aim to improve law and order.

Later, police released CCTV footage showing a suspect and announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information, a senior official said. According to Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani, Bachchan was also the working president of the outfit's Uttar Pradesh unit.

Chakrapani condemned the murder and hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The incident comes nearly four months after the leader of a little known Hindu Samaj Party was killed in the city.

On October 18, Kamlesh Tiwari (45), who was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was found murdered at his home in the congested Naka Hindola area of the city. "Such incidents throw a challenge to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He should weigh his options as to whether election campaigning in other states is more important or improving the law and order of the state," Chakrapani said.

Arora said as per initial information, Bachchan and his wife Kalindi Sharma Bachchan were not in a cordial relationship and a case in this regard was registered in Gorakhpur. "This angle is also being looked into," he said.

He said Bachchan was associated with the Samajwadi Party previously and took part in cycle rallies of the party between 2002-09. Arora said they are examining CCTV footage from the area and checking the background of the people with whom Bachchan had any dispute.

"As many as eight teams of the crime branch are working to solve the case," he said. In the complaint registered with the police, Aditya Srivastava said: "I along with Ranjeet went out for a morning walk. At around 6 am, on the road outside Globe Park, an unknown person who had wrapped a shawl came from behind and asked us to hand over our mobile phones.

"After this, the unknown person fired at Ranjeet, and also fired at me on my left arm. I ran from the spot in order to save my life." Police said Bachchan died on the spot while Srivastava suffered bullet injuries on his left hand.

Asked about the incident, Police Commissioner of Lucknow Sujit Pandey told PTI, "The incident took place on the road outside the Globe Park, and it falls on the border of Hazratganj and Kaisarbagh police stations. In all four cops, including one sub-inspector, have been suspended for laxity." On January 15, IPS officer Pandey took charge as the first police commissioner of Lucknow after the commissionerate system of policing was implemented in the state.

The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to police officers and is aimed at better and effective policing. A senior police official told PTI requesting anonymity that they are looking into family reasons behind the incident.

"The deceased (Bachchan) had two wives. He was living with his first wife (Kalindi Sharma Bachchan) and had a three-year-old daughter from the second wife. His sister-in-law had filed a rape case against him in 2017," the official said. Meanwhile, an aide of Bachchan said that he used to go on morning walk every day and had no enmity with anyone.

Chakrapani said Bachchan had spoken to him last month. "Almost 15 days ago, I got a call from him saying that he wants to meet me. He had expressed apprehensions saying that 'Swamiji, we are working for Hindutva, but there are dangers'," he said

Bachchan was from Gorakhpur, Chakrapani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Less than 10 pc of taxpayers claimed deduction over Rs 2 lakh in FY 2018-19

The total number of taxpayers, who have claimed deductions less than Rs 2 lakh, were 5.3 crore out of a total of 5.78 return filers in the financial year 2018-19, government sources said on Sunday. It also includes deduction under Section 8...

Former Nizamabad MP Narayana Reddy dies

Former Nizamabad MP and one of the protagonist of the Telangana statehood movement M Narayana Reddy died on Sunday after a brief illness at a private hospital. He was 89. He was to attend a civic felicitation programme on Sunday, Telangana ...

Man shot dead by UK police in London in 'terror-related' incident

A man was shot dead by armed Scotland Yard officers in south London on Sunday after several people were stabbed in a suspected terror-related incident. Emergency services, including paramedics and armed police, responded to gunshots on Stre...

Delhi polls: Vishwas Nagar constituency's development suffered under BJP, says Kejriwal

The development of Vishwas Nagar assembly constituency suffered because the BJP MLA did not let the AAP government work in the area, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday. The East Delhi constituency was one of the three as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020