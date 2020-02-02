HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.30 PM

Left Menu
These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL41 JK-NIA-LD DSP RAID JK DSP case: NIA raids Sarpanch and OGWs houses in south Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday morning carried out searches at five places, including that of a Sarpanch, in connection with a case in which a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer was arrested while ferrying terrorists outside the valley, officials said here.

DEL36 JK-SHELLING Pak Army targets forward posts and villages along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistan Army on Sunday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

DEL23 JK-POLITICIAN-RELEASE JK admin releases 4 politicians from preventive detention: officials Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir adminstration on Sunday released four politicians from preventive custody in the MLA hostel, which has been temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail, officials said here.

DEL20 JK-LD GRENADE-ATTACK

2 CRPF jawans, 7 civilians injured in grenade attack in Kashmir (Eds: Updating) Srinagar: Two security force jawans and seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on CRPF personnel in Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, police said.

DEL37 UP-3RDLD MAHASABHA

Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of Lucknow, four police personnel suspended Lucknow: A leader of a right wing Hindu outfit was shot dead on Sunday while he was out on a morning walk, barely a couple of kilometres away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in the heart of the state capital.

DES16 UP-AMU-PROBE PANEL

Panel constituted by AMU to probe campus violence asks students to submit statements by Feb 7 Aligarh: The one-man judicial panel constituted by the Aligarh Muslim University to probe into violent incidents that rocked the campus in December 2019 has asked students and staffers at the AMU to submit their written statements by February 7, according to an official notification.

DES24 PB-PRISONERS-LD ESCAPE

3 prisoners escape from Amritsar Central Jail, 7 officials suspended Amritsar/Chandigarh: Three prisoners escaped from the high-security Amritsar Central Jail by scaling the boundary walls, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a review and revamp of prison security across the state.

DES21 PB-PRISONERS-SAD

Prisoners' escape: SAD seeks dismissal of jails minister, probe by HC judge Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday demanded an immediate dismissal of Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and a probe by a sitting judge of the High Court into the escape of three prisoners from Amritsar's high-security Central jail.

DES20 HR-CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: One patient tests negative in Haryana, report of four others awaited Chandigarh: Of the five patients suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus in Haryana in recent days, one test result has come out as negative, a senior health department official said here on Sunday.

DES25 RJ-LD-CORONAVIRUS

Three test negative for coronavirus in Jaipur Jaipur: Three persons who were admitted to a hospital here have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

