Madhya Pradesh: Couple, 2 minor sons found dead in Shivpuri

A couple and their twominor sons were found dead in mysterious circumstances onSunday in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said

While the bodies of Vrindavan Pal (38) and his sonYashpal (8) were found in a well, that of Pal's wife Krishna(35) and another son Rohit (2) were found on a cot insidetheir home in Pratappura with frothing at the mouth,Khaniyandhana police station in charge Sudhir Singh said

"The bodies were found by Vrindavan's fatherBhaironlal. It appears after initial probe that the deathshave occurred due to some family discord," Singh informed.

