Jaishankar holds discussions on regional issues with Turkmenistan FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held discussions with his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov on regional issues.

"Delighted to welcome FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan. Our discussions underlined the strong convergence on regional issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

