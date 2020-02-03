UP Police release CCTV grab of suspects in Hindu outfit leader's murder case

The Uttar Pradesh Police have released CCTV footage of the suspected killers of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha president Ranjeet Bachchan, who was shot dead in Lucknow's Hazratganj area. A reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced by the police for providing information about the suspect.

On Sunday, Bachchan was shot dead by bike-borne assailants while he was on a morning walk in Hazratganj area, police said. "Ranjeet was shot dead while he was on his morning walk. Unknown men attacked him," Dinesh Singh, DCP Central Lucknow said.

Bachchan, a native of Gorakhpur, was associated with the Samajwadi Party in the past. A case has been registered and eight teams have been formed to investigate the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

