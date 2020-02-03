Raj: 10-yr-old girl raped in Jaipur

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unknown person here, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night at Marriage Garden in Murlipura area, they said.

The minor girl along with her family members had gone to the venue to attend an engagement ceremony, they added. "A case against the unknown person has been registered and the matter is being probed," the police said.

