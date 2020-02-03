Govt planting fruit-bearing trees in forests: Goa CM on monkey

Fruit-bearing trees are being planted in the forests in Goa to prevent monkeys and peacocks from entering human habitats and destroying crops, the state Legislative Assembly was told on Monday. Farmers from Sanguem and Sattari talukas have been complaining about monkeys, peacocks and other wild animals damaging their crops. They have been demanding that certain animals be declared vermin (harmful and objectionable).

As of now, these animals cannot be killed as they are covered under the Wildlife Protection Act. In a written reply submitted on the first day of the five-day-long Budget session, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that fruit-bearing local forest species are being planted in the forest areas and on other lands available for plantations.

A question in this regard was submitted by Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco. "Water holes are also maintained inside the forest areas for the use of wild animals," the CM said.

Sawant clarified that his government had not given any assurance on curbing the "menace" by monkeys and peacocks in the shortest time. "No such assurance was given. However, the Forest department is making all-possible efforts to control or bring down the menace caused by monkeys and peacocks," Sawant said.

