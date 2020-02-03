12 killed, five injured in dumper-SUV collision in Maharashtra

Twelve people were killed and five others injured after a dumper truck collided with their sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, a police official said on Monday. The mishap took place around 11 pm on Sunday when Balu Narayan Chowdhary and his family members were on their way to Chinchol village after attending a marriage function in Chopra village, located around 400 km from here, he said.

A dumper truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the SUV on Chopra-Faizpur road near Hingola village in Yaval tehsil, the official at Faizpur police station said. Chowdhary, his wife and eight other SUV occupants died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital, he said.

Five other car occupants who sustained injuries were admitted to different hospitals in Jalgaon, he said. The dumper driver, Mukund Bhangale, was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving), he said.

The victims were residents of Chinchol and Mehul villages under Muktai tehsil, the official said. Besides Balu Chowdhary, 10 other deceased have been identified as Mangla Chowdhary, Ashlesha Chowdhary, Riya Chowdhary, Sonali Chowdhary, Priyanka Chowdhary, Sonali Mahajan, Sumanbai Patil, Sangeeta Patil, Shivam Chowdhary and SUV driver Dhanraj Koli.

One of the deceased was not yet identified, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

