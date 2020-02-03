Maha: 2 dead in motorcycle collision in Palghar

Two people were killed on Mondaymorning after their motorcycles collided head on in Sajanpadaarea of Palghar district, police said

An official identified the deceased as Pramod Patil(32) of Vikramgad and Anil Bochad (28) of Wada

"The two motorcycles dashed into each other at around9:30am, killing Patil and Bochad on the spot. We have taken acase against Bochad under section 304 (culpable homicide notamounting to murder) of IPC and provisions of Motor VehiclesAct," the Wada police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.