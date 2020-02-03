Left Menu
Development News Edition

Illegal narcotics supply from Pakistan ruining Punjab, say experts

Pakistan has stepped up its proxy war and has resorted to narco-terrorism to inflict more damage to India, experts across the forum have said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi/Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:10 IST
Illegal narcotics supply from Pakistan ruining Punjab, say experts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has stepped up its proxy war and has resorted to narco-terrorism to inflict more damage to India, experts across the forum have said. It has been vigorously backing the spreading of drugs in the Indian state of Punjab, thereby spoiling an entire generation of youth in the province.

Sushant Sareen, a senior research fellow with Observer Research Foundation (ORF), an independent think-tank, believes it's a double whammy for India as Pakistan is not just damaging the youth of Punjab but is minting millions of rupees that are subsequently used to fuel terrorism in Kashmir and other parts of India. "So this trend has been happening for the last 10-15 years and over the last couple of years, it has reached epidemic proportions. This is very dangerous because the linkage between the narcotics and terrorism is an established one and from the Pakistani point of view it's a stone that kills a couple of birds in one shot," Sareen said.

"So they not only managed to destroy an entire generation of youth in Punjab but also manage to get tons of money which is then used to fuel terrorism and fund terrorism not just in Punjab but other parts of India," he added. The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan has been using the Khalistan militants to achieve its objectives. Most of the drug cartels along the border of the Indian state of Punjab and Pakistan are being run and managed by Khalistanis.The deep state of the Army plays an instrumental role in running an entire cartel.

"This kind of narcotic trafficking cannot happen without authorities in Pakistan and with authorities I mean the Pakistani military establishment partaking in this entire process," said Sareen. Deepankar Sengupta, a professor from Jammu University believes that Khalistanis are Pakistan's hostages who are operating at its command.

"When militancy was crushed in the 1990s, they all had to run away across the border and now they are practically hostages of the Pakistani regime which is using them for its nefarious activities," Sengupta said. "These are criminals who get their money from Pakistan and they are not legitimate businessmen. Their criminal activities and Pakistan's criminal activities coincide therefore you see what you see," Sengupta added.

However, Sareen believes the rising influence is getting dangerous as Pakistan has doubled down on its strategy after realising that its relentless efforts are yielding some results. "With the spread of narcotics in Punjab and networks they have established, I think, in the last few years, they have started to receive some traction. We are seeing a rise of a new crop of the Khalistani terrorists. We are seeing some of them starting to take place," he said.

"There is clearly a nexus between the narcotics and violence that has taken place. We have seen targeted killings of political leaders and social activists in Punjab. and because they have now started receiving little more traction, I think that is enthusing Pakistanis to double down on the strategy of fuelling the Khalistan movement." he added. He, however, believes that the government of Indian should expose Pakistan at international platforms.

"I think there is an international opinion against narcotics and a recognition of a nexus between narcotics and terrorism. I think it would serve India well if the investigative agencies and intelligence agencies were to build up a very clear and irrefutable kind of case to expose the kind shenanigans the Pakistanis are involved in. You have to relentlessly keep exposing the Pakistani hand, the kind of nefarious activities Pakistanis are indulging in," Sareen added. The killing of Harmeet Singh "PHD", the Khalistan Liberation Force leader who was gunned down in Lahore last week, is the fallout of a rivalry between three groups over control on drug money.

Sources reveal that there is an ongoing rivalry among Pakistan-based Khalistani groups led by Harmeet Singh, Khalistan Zindabad Force's Ranjit Singh Neeta, and Paramjit Singh Panjwar of the Khalistan Commando Force. It is revealed that drug money has been a major factor behind rivalry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Outbreak to hit iPhone output if China extends Foxconn factory halt -source

Foxconn could see a big production impact and shipments to customers including Apple face disruption if a Chinese factory halt due to the coronavirus outbreak extends into a second week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.Tai...

Rugby-Flyhalf Russell omitted from Scotland squad for England game

Flyhalf Finn Russell has been left out of Scotlands squad for their second Six Nations match against England on Saturday, Scottish Rugby said in a statement. Russell, 27, is one of the sides most creative players but was dropped for discipl...

Maharashtra Women's Commission takes cognisance of woman lecturer burnt alive in Wardha

The Maharashtra State Womens Commission MSWC on Monday took suo motto cognizance of the Wardha incident where a woman lecturer was set ablaze by a man.The commission has issued a notice to Wardha Superintendent of Police, seeking a detailed...

UPDATE 1-Air transit hub UAE to suspend flights China flights, excluding Beijing

The United Arab Emirates, a major international transit hub, on Monday suspended flights to and from China, except for Beijing, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China.It was not immediately clear if the UAE suspension, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020