9 IEDs recovered as security forces bust hideout long LoC in J-K's Poonch
Security forces on Monday seized explosives, including nine IEDs fitted in tiffins and thermos and a AK-47 magazine, from a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
The seizure was made during a search operation along the Line of Control in Magnar belt, they said.
Three hand grenades, PeK explosives, 19 rounds of 7.62 mm and four Chinese batteries were also recovered from the hideout, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AK
- Kashmir
- Poonch
- Line of Control
- PeK
