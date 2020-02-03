Left Menu
2,335 incidents of ceasefire violation in Jammu region from May last year to Jan this year: Govt

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

There have been 2,335 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC in Jammu region between May 30 last year and January 20 this year, said Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Monday. A total of 17 Army personnel have died due to avalanches or snow slides in hilly areas, including Siachen, in 2019, he said.

"There have been 2,335 incidents of ceasefire violations (CFVs) along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region since 30 May, 2019 (formation of current government) till 20 January, 2020," the minister noted in his written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. "In addition, 177 incidents of cross-border firing along Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu region since 30 May, 2019 till 15 January, 2020," the minister added.

So far, there have been eight fatal casualties of Army personnel since 30 May last year, he stated. In his written reply to another question, Naik said there have been six fatal causalities of Army personnel in 2019 due to avalanches or snow slides in Siachen area.

In other hilly areas, there have been 11 fatal casualties of Army personnel in 2019 and six fatal casualties of Army personnel between January 1 and January 24 this year due to avalanches or snow slides, he added.

