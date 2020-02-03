Fire breaks out near Solapur airport, no casualty Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI)A fire broke out near the airport in Maharashtra's Solapurcity and quickly spread to its premises on Monday evening before being brought under control, but no casualty was reported, an official said. According to the official, dry grass around the airport may have been set on fire by someone though the exact cause is being ascertained.

Once the blaze started, it quickly spread into the airport premises, he said, adding around eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. There was no casualty or damage to the airport, around 400km from Mumbai, the official said.

Local fire officer Kedar Awte said, The fire broke out around 7 pm and has been brought under control..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.