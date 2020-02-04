Mumbai: Track glitch disrupts suburban train services

Hundreds of commuters faced hardships on Tuesday morning after suburban services of the Central Railway were disrupted due to a technical snag at a track changing point near Byculla station in south Mumbai, officials said. The glitch occurred around 11.15 am which affected services on both fast and slow lines and led to bunching of trains on three tracks near Byculla station for sometime, they said.

The suburban services of the Central Railway were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes, causing inconvenience to daily commuters. Because of the problem, there was overcrowding in several other trains on the Central Railway (CR) route.

"There was a snag in the track changing point near Byculla station. The problem was rectified and services resumed at 11.35 am," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. This was the second major disruption of the CR's suburban services in the last 24 hours.

On Monday night, local trains services were halted for sometime due to a track fracture at Kalyan station in neighboring Thane district. The Central Railway daily operates around 1,700 services on Mumbai's suburban network which are used by nearly 40 lakh commuters.

