Maha: Teacher held for molesting minor students in Nanded

A 30-year-old teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting students at a primary school in Maltekdi area of Maharashtra's Nanded city, police said on Tuesday. The police on Monday arrested Swapnil Shrungare for allegedly showing pornographic video clips to 10-year-old girl students at a primary school and molesting them, an official said.

The incident came to light on Saturday when one of the students fell ill after going home from school and confided in her parents about Shrungare, he said. The girl's parents found out that the accused had similarly harassed four other students by allegedly showing them pornographic videos, molesting them and threatening to throw them from the school terrace, he said.

On Monday, parents reached the school and beat up Shrungare, following which he was handed over to the police, he added. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused at Viman Tal police station, upper superintendent of police Dattaram Rathod said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

