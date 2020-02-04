Irked Shiv Sena corporator brings chicken to Akola civic house

A Shiv Sena corporator on Tuesday brought a live chicken in the general meeting of Akola Municipal Corporation to protest against unauthorised meat shops which he claimed were dirtying the city. Rajesh Mishra brought the chicken in a bag and released it to much amusement and surprise when the general meeting began with Mayor Archana Mhasane and Commissioner Sanjay Kapadnis present at the civic body's Babasaheb Auditorium, officials said.

"Unauthorised chicken shops are making the city unclean. Action must be taken," Mishra said. Civic chief Kapadnis said such unauthorised meat shops will be closed soon..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.