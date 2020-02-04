FIR registered against AMU students for burning effigies of PM Modi, Home Minister Shah

Aligarh Police have registered an FIR against six students of Aligarh Muslim University for allegedly burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and raising slogans against them, during anti-CAA protest on Monday. Anil Samaniya, Circle Officer of Civil Lines Police Stations said," We got to know about the incident yesterday. FIR has been registered against six students of Aligarh Muslim University and unidentified persons for burning an effigy."

Further investigation in the case is underway. People have been staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in various parts of the country, including Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital, after Parliament gave nod to the Bill last year. (ANI)

