New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.40 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.40 pm ALIGARH DES15 UP-AMU-PROCTOR AMU Proctor resigns from post Aligarh (UP): Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Proctor Prof Afifullah Khan on Tuesday resigned from his post, though he did not specify any reasons for the decision. ALLAHABAD LGD25 UP-COURT-CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand vs law student: HC says not sure who exploited whom Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has said it is difficult to determine who exploited whom in the case in which former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand is accused to sexual abusing a law student.

SRINAGAR DEL38 JK-MILITANCY-JOINING J-K: Drop in locals joining militancy but infiltration from Pak continues unabated Srinagar: The number of Kashmiri youth joining terrorist ranks has dropped significantly after the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcation of the state into union territories but there was not much change in the pattern of infiltration attempts through the Line of Control (LoC), according to the official data. NEW DELHI DEL22 DL-AAP-MANIFESTO AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hour markets, promises quality education, clean water New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 polls, focussing on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity in the national capital.

CHANDIGARH DES14 PB-CORONAVIRUS Pb: Police steps in to get man suspected of having coronavirus admitted to hospital Chandigarh: The district authorities in Punjab's Faridkot had to seek the help of local police to get a 38-year-old man with coronavirus like symptoms admitted to the isolation ward of a government hospital, officials said on Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.