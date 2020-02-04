Telangana CM to inaugurate 11-km stretch of Hyd Metro on Feb 7

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would inaugurate an 11-km stretch of corridor-II of elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail on February 7. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate Metro Corridor-II (JBS-MGBS) on February 7 at 4 pm. With this the 11-km corridor, the total operational length will be 69 km," HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy on Tuesday.

In November 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Miyapur and Nagole stretch of the project. "Already we are the second largest metro network in India, next only to Delhi and the world's largest metro in PPP mode, " Reddy said.

Subsequently in September 2018, another stretch of Hyderabad Metro between Ameerpet to L B Nagar was commissioned. In March 2019, the stretch between Ameerpet and Hi-Tec City and in November that year, another Metro rail service between Hitec City station and Raidurg was inaugurated..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

