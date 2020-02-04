18-yr-old rape survivor gives birth to stillborn baby

An 18-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by a man on false promises of marriage, has given birth to a stillborn baby at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said on Tuesday. A case was registered and an investigation launched to track down the man, based on a complaint filed by the parents of the woman, they added.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on Monday, where she had a stillborn baby weighing three kilograms, officials said. An autopsy has been conducted on the baby, they said.

The accused, identified as Anwar Ahmed, had allegedly sexually exploited the woman on false assurance of marriage, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mendhar, Neeraj Padyar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

