Maha: Ashram school student dies; management blamed

A 13-year-old tribal student of a state-run boarding school in Maharashtra died on his way to hospital in Palghar district on Sunday, police said on Tuesday. However, tribals have blamed the management of the Ashram School, located in Hirwe Pimpalgaon in Dahanu taluka, for the death of the student, identified as Vishal Chowdhary.

A case of accidental death has been registered, Kasa police station inspector Anandrao Kale said. "As per the initial statement of relatives of the deceased, the boy had undergone a surgery some three years ago for swelling in his intestine. He was being taken to a hospital by his relatives, but died on way," he said.

Kale said statements of the ashram school authorities will be recorded at a later date. Local Shramajivi Sanghatna has blamed the boarding school officials for Chowdhary's death.

"Chowdhary died while he was in the care of the ashram school management," the Sanghatna said in a statement. Meanwhile, viscera of the deceased was sent toa forensiclaboratory for chemical analysis.

A doctor at the Palghar government hospital indicated that Chowdhary could have died due to a "damaged" liver. Sanghatna founder Vivek Pandit demanded action against boarding school officials for "lapses" that led to the death of the boy..

