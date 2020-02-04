Bihar DGP tries his hand at INSAS rifle

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday tried his hand at INSAS rifle, officials said. Pandey, after a meeting with senior police officers to review preparations for the six-day 'All India Police Shooting Competition' that will commence at Bihar Military Police (BMP) 2 here on February 10, fired five rounds in the shooting range and hit the target, they said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the shooting competition and Governor Phagu Chauhan will be present during the closing ceremony on February 15, Inspector General of State Crime Record Bureau, Kamal Kishore Singh was quoted as saying in a release. The competition, which is being held under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board, will be held for the first time in the state, he said, adding that 30 teams have so far given their consent to participate in the event.

A total of 1,500 personnel of state and central reserve police forces will take part in the event, he added. PTI CORR AR ACD ACD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.