MP: 12-year-old raped by neighbour in Bhopal

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said. The incident took place on Monday night when Manoj Prajapati (37), father of a three-year-old girl, lured the minor with a chocolate when she was playing outside her house, inspector Sudesh Tiwari of Ashoka Garden police station said.

The accused took the victim to his house and raped her when his family was away, he added. The victim's father was not at home, while her mother was inside the house when Prajapati trapped her, the official said.

"We have detained the accused, whose wife is pregnant with their second child," Tiwari said. A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against Prajapati, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

