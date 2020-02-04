Left Menu
Maha farmers protest after insurance company fails to pay their dues

The farmers in Mumbai under the banner of Prahar Janshakti party on Tuesday came out on roads to protest against an insurance company for not giving the farmers' their insurance money.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 04-02-2020 19:04 IST
Maharashtra farmers protesting against insurance company. Image Credit: ANI

The farmers in Mumbai under the banner of Prahar Janshakti party on Tuesday came out on roads to protest against an insurance company for not giving the farmers' their insurance money. The spokesperson of the Prahar Janshakti party said, "Since 2018, the insurance company has not given the farmers their insurance money."

He threatened of having the next protest inside the company if the demands are not met. The protesters also said that they may soon go for an indefinite strike.

On the future course of getting the insurance company meets their demand, the protesters said that they will soon meet the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray to talk about the issue. (ANI)

