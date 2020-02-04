J-K: Two truck drivers held, 200 kg poppy seized

Two truck drivers were arrested and 200 kg of poppy was seized from their possession in separate incidents here on Tuesday, police said. A police party intercepted a truck, which was on its way to Punjab from Kashmir, at the Jakhani area and seized six bags containing 100 kg of poppy, they said.

Driver Mangal Singh of Punjab was arrested and a case registered in this connection, police said. Another police team intercepted a Punjab-bound truck at Roun Domail and seized 100 kg of a poppy during its checking, they said.

Driver Anoop Singh was arrested and a case registered against him, police said.

