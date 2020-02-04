Ministers and MLAs visiting casinos in Goa: Dhavalikar

Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that several ministers and MLAs have been visiting casinos in the coastal state. Notably, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced a ban on Goans visiting the casinos from February 1.

Speaking on the thanks-giving motion on Governor Satya Pal Malik's address to the House on January 7, he said, "The government has announced that it will stop locals from entering casinos, but this should start from the Assembly". "Ministers, MLAs, Sarpanchas who visit casinos should stop the practice," he said.

The BJP-led government had notified Gaming Commission as the authority to formulate rules for the casino industry and to keep Goans away from the casino stations. Dhavalikar also demanded a ban on 'matka' gambling in Goa.

Interestingly, BJP MLA and Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Monday demanded that "matka gambling" be legalised in the state and a "GST-like" tax imposed on the activity. Currently, six offshore and a dozen onshore casinos operate in Goa..

