Aparajita Rai made new Kolkata Police STF DC

In a minor reshuffle of West Bengal IPS cadre, the state government on Tuesday made Aparajita Rai the deputy commissioner of police (DC) of the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) in place of Pradeep Kumar Yadav, a notification issued here said. Rai was DC (Cyber Crime) and her replacement is yet to be named.

Yadav replaced Sudeep Sarkar as the DC of the South Suburban Division (Jadavpur Division), it said. Sarkar was made the DC of the Detective Department (Special).

Nilanjan Biswas will continue as DC (South West Division) while Biswajit Ghosh, the DC of the first battalion of the Kolkata Armed Police was made the DC (Enforcement Branch), it said. Praveen Prakash, additional SP (Zonal) Sunderban police district was made the new SP of the North Bengal STF, it added..

