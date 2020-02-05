Three villagers attacked by leopard

Three villagers were injured when a leopard attacked them in Bhabhanpurwa village in Bahraich forest division. Mithilesh, Raju and Nisar were working in the village when the leopard attacked them on Tuesday, Divisional Forest officer Manish Singh said.

The injured were admitted to a primary health centre, where their condition was stated to be stable, Singh said. After the attack, the villagers chased the leopard and he entered a house where he was locked in by them, Singh said, adding that he was later rescued by a forest department team.

The male leopard, aged about seven years, will be released in Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary on Wednesday, Singh said.

