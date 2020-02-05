Left Menu
PM announces trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-02-2020 12:31 IST
  Created: 05-02-2020 12:28 IST
PM announces trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in Lok Sabha the formation of a trust to construct a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November last year. Making a statement in the lower house soon after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Modi said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra." Since Parliament is in session, the government decided to inform the House on the important decision taken by the Cabinet.

The prime minister said that after the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue came out, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures. "I salute the 130 crore people of India," he said.

"Let us all support construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he said, amid "Jai Shri Ram" slogans from treasury benches. The Supreme Court had directed the government to form the trust within three months and the deadline was ending on February 9.

Modi said in India, be it Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis or Jains, everyone is a part of one "broad family". "Development must take place for every member of the family. Our government is moving forward with the mantra of 'sabka sath sabka vikas' so that everyone is happy," he said.

Seeking to emphasize the importance of the announcement, Modi repeated twice "Aayee Aayee" (Come come) before urging all members to support in one voice the construction of the Ram Temple. Modi said after the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue came out, people displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures. I salute the 130 crore people of India.

It has also been decided to transfer 67.703-acre land to the trust, he said, adding the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres of land to the UP Sunni Wakf Board as directed by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya matter.

