Woman injured in knife attack in Manipur

A 46-year-old woman has been injured in a knife attack in Thoubal district of Manipur following which a hunt has been launched to nab the accused, police said. The woman was admitted to a private hospital here and she was now stated to be out of danger.

A knife, blood-soaked towel, and a shirt have been seized from the Charangpat Mamang area, where the woman was attacked on Monday, police said. The man had attacked her slashing her face, and head multiple times with a knife.

Superintendent of police (Thoubal) S Ibomcha told PTI that the items were recovered from the incident site on Tuesday. "Prima facie it appears that sexual assault was the objective behind the attack," he said.

