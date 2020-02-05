Left Menu
Development News Edition

Groom comes home from China for wedding; Rituals postponed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 13:14 IST
Groom comes home from China for wedding; Rituals postponed

A groom, who arrived in Kerala from China for his wedding two weeks ago, had to postpone the ceremony on the insistence of health authorities as the youth is presently under home quarantine for the novel Corona virus. The marriage had been scheduled for Tuesday at Kadangode grama panchayat here.

Panchayat sources said they came to hear about the proposed ceremony only a day before the wedding. "We came to know about the wedding on February 3. The health inspector immediately contacted the District Medical Officer (DMO) and we sent a letter to Deputy Director.

Following the intervention of the officials, the family postponed the wedding", the sources said. The youth, who is working as an accountant in Yiwu, about 1500 km from Wuhan, had reached Kochi airport on January 19.

The groom was told by the health authorities that he cannot get married as part of the health protocol of the government, which stipulates that those returning from China have to strictly report to the health authorities and quarantine themselves for a 28-day period at home, the sources said. A local health official said a reception was held in the evening, in which the groom did not participate.

The bride was garlanded by the groom's mother and brought to the hall before the guests and a traditional "Sadya" was arranged for the guests. Two Medical students, a businessman and a man working in China were among those from the panchayat who had recently returned to the state, the panchayat sources said.

The LDF government had asked families of those who return from the virus affected regions to postpone marriages to prevent a possible outbreak of the disease in the state. Three Keralite students from Wuhan university have tested positive for the corona virus, which has so far claimed 490 lives in China.

Other than the 3 positive cases from Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts, no fresh cases have been reported, the government said on Tuesday night. At least 2,321 people are under observation at home and 100 at isolation wards at various hospitals across the state.

PTI UD ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

I challenge Amit Shah for a debate on any issue; Delhiites want to know why they should vote for BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

I challenge Amit Shah for a debate on any issue Delhiites want to know why they should vote for BJP Arvind Kejriwal....

ANALYSIS-Cold Turkey: investor exodus tests Erdogan's economic experiment

A run on the lira proved a pivotal moment for Turkeys financial markets in 2018, prompting action from Ankara that has tilted the economy inward and frightened off foreign investors.Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, his government and his d...

FTSE 100 loses ground on Imperial Brands' profit warnings

UK shares fell on Wednesday after a previous two-day rally, as tobacco group Imperial Brands slid after sounding a profit warning alarm and the coronavirus epidemic kept investors on edge. The FTSE 100 lost 0.3 by 0805 GMT, after gaining mo...

Kovalchuk, Canadiens survive Devils in shootout

Ilya Kovalchuk scored the game-winning goal in the second round of a shootout as the Montreal Canadiens overcame a three-goal deficit and bounced back from allowing the tying goal in the final seconds of regulation to edge the New Jersey De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020