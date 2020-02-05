Intimate photos of Bengal woman posted on social media, probe

A woman in West Bengal's Malda district has alleged that two men have uploaded her intimate photos on social networking sites, police said on Wednesday. Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said, the woman has lodged a complaint at Harishchandrapur Police Station that the men had planned to disrepute her and posted the images on social media sites.

"On the basis of the complaint, the police has registered a case and started an investigation," the SP said. The woman said in her complaint that she had befriended a resident of Harishchandrapur market area who had taken her mobile phone.

When she did not want to continue with the relationship, he allegedly started blackmailing her, saying that the mobile phone contained photos of their intimate moments. To defame her, the man took his friend's help and uploaded some photos featuring them on social media, she said.

"Efforts are on to delete the images from the social networking sites," the SP said. The accused are on the run, he said..

