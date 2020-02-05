Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sajjad Lone, Wahid Parra released from detention in J-K

People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone and People's Democratic Party's Wahid Parra have been released from detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:15 IST
Sajjad Lone, Wahid Parra released from detention in J-K
Sajjad Lone (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone and People's Democratic Party's Wahid Parra have been released from detention in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the leaders were detained following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several leaders including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year. The government also bifurcated the region into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

India International Seafood Show 2020 to be held in Kochi from 7-9 Feb

The Marine Products Export Development Authority MPEDA, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India SEAI, is organizing the 22nd edition of India Internati...

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad hails formation of Ram Temple Trust

Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader and Cabinet minister for housing Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of the formation of a Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra trust, paving the way for construction of Ram Temple in A...

Nirbhaya's mother happy after HC order, says convicts should be hanged soon now

Welcoming the Delhi High Courts decision to give the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya case just a week to avail of all the legal rights available to them to avoid death sentence, the victims mother on Wednesday said that the convicts mus...

There will be no shortage of funds for NSFs: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday assured that there will be no shortage of funds for the National Sports Federations NSFs, despite the government slashing its allocation in an Olympic year. The government last week gave a substanti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020