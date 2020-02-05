Sajjad Lone, Wahid Parra released from detention in J-K
People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone and People's Democratic Party's Wahid Parra have been released from detention in Jammu and Kashmir.
People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone and People's Democratic Party's Wahid Parra have been released from detention in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the leaders were detained following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Several leaders including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year. The government also bifurcated the region into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
