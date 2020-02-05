Haryana CM gives nod for 13 watershed projects in six districts

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded approval for the implementation of 13 projects under the Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) in six districts of the state. The districts are Hisar, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Ambala and Yamunanagar.

Under these projects, 76 micro watersheds would be set up in the state at a cost of Rs 71.13 crore. The 13 projects would be implemented over the next seven years, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

The main objective of IWMP is to restore ecological balance by harnessing, conserving and developing degraded natural resources such as soil, vegetation cover and water, it said. A large part of the area in these districts are fragile and vulnerable and require watershed management interventions for sustainable development of the area, the statement further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

