Pace of defence cooperation between US and India accelerating: US ambassador

The pace of defence cooperation between the US and India is accelerating, US Ambassador Kenneth Juster said here on Wednesday. Inaugurating the US pavilion at the Defexpo-2020, he said industry partners were playing a key role in the growth of Indo-US defence relationship.

"I had the pleasure of travelling back to Washington DC last December to attend the second US-India 2+2 ministerial dialogue between Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper and Indian ministers Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar. "Two things from the ministerial dialogue stood out. First, the pace of defence cooperation between the US and India is accelerating. Second, our respective industry partners are playing a key role in the growth of our defence relationship," Juster said.

The five-day Defexpo was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

