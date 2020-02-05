CAA,NRC a 'sinister design' foiled by people: Chowdhury

The leader of Congress party inLok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday attacked thegovernment over the NRC and CAA, saying it was a"sinister design" foiled by the people

"Our people are coming out to save the Constitution fromyou," he said in the lower house while participating in thedebate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address

Referring to the CAA and NRC, he said: "It was yoursinister design foiled by the common people." PTI SIDRT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

